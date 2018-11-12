Flock Adhesives Market New Tech Developments and advancements to watch out for 2025

Flock can be defined as the process where the small fiber particles are deposited onto a surface. This process can also be followed on texture of any article to increase its value in terms of the tactile sensation, aesthetics, color and appearance. Flocking process can also be applied on insulation, slip-or-grip friction, and low reflectivity etc. In this process flock is joined to the material by a layer of adhesive. For the quality flocked finish it is important to use the correct adhesive. Before choosing the adhesives the manufacturers of the fabrics, textiles, papers and boards etc. should consider the material of the substrate that they will be flocking and the characteristics of the ultimate flocked product. Some of the characteristics that manufacturers desires on their final product are being solvent resistant, washable, rigid or flexible, pigmented or flame retardant. The flock adhesives can be applied through brushing, spraying, dipping and silk screening.

Based on resin type, the global flock adhesives market can be classified into acrylics, polyurethane, epoxy resins and others. Acrylic is a versatile, styrene acrylics based adhesive product which has excellent water resistance properties. Acrylic flock adhesives are very durable when they are bonded to plastics, wood composites, concrete, ceramics and some other materials. Before applying acrylic flock adhesive the metals and plastics have to be wiped with the solvents. This adhesive is mostly used for sealing the edges of wood composites and application of water based paints and coatings. Acrylic flock adhesive should be stored in well-sealed containers in order to prevent water evaporation and to avoid formation of seal on the surface. This flock adhesive is highly affected by high temperature detouring the quality of this adhesive.

Polyurethane flock adhesive is used to flock elastomers, thermoplastic elastomers and plastics. Polyurethane flock adhesive is processed under a wide range cure conditions. This flock adhesive is mostly used in automotive and performance adhesives and specialties. Polyurethane flock adhesives are known for its toughness and flexibility even at low temperatures. Epoxy resin flock adhesives are known for its high performance, versatility, durability and high resistance to the chemicals. This resins are mostly used for metal, wood, glass, stone etc. Compared to other adhesives this resin has high resistance power to heat and chemicals. There are many modes of application to apply the adhesives depending on what material needs to be flock. Some of the application process are paint brush, paint roller and spray gun.

Based on application, the global flock adhesives market can be classified into automotive, textiles, paper & packaging and others. The flock adhesives act has an insulating material which forms a seal around automotive windows. Flock adhesive is used to protect windows from dirt, helps in reduction of noise, and helps in facilitating glass sliding. Flock adhesive is also used applied in the interiors of automotive. This adhesive can be applied by spraying and is considered as a resistant to condensation water. Flock adhesive can be used in textile industry for the lamination of film to paper and fabric. The flocking process in textile industry involves applying filament fibers, polyesters and nylon for the final finish of the final product. The flocking of adhesives is also applied in paper and packaging industry. Flocking adhesive is mainly used for flocking of paper used in gift wrapping, greeting cards and packaging trade.

Based on geography, the global flock adhesive market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the major markets for flock adhesive. Many flock adhesives manufacturers are applying expansion strategies to expand their manufacturing bases in Asia Pacific to capitalize on the low manufacturing costs. The flock adhesives companies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is investing more in research and development due to its unique properties such as excellent water resistance properties, high resistance power to heat etc, which have led to demand for flock adhesives market in Asia-Pacific and Latin America market.

Major players operating in the global flock adhesives market are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, Dow Chemical, and Kissel + Wolf, among others. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the flock adhesive market experiences intense competition.

