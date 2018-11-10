What do you understand by SMPP Protocol?

We are almost certain that anyone who is interested in the bulk SMS industry has heard about the term SMPP many of times. Today, in this article we will try to explain each and everything about SMPP who don’t know what it means.

The short message peer-to-peer (SMPP) is actually an industry protocol which is used by the telecommunication sector for exchanging text SMS between SMSC (short message service centers) or ESME (external short messaging entities). It usually allows third parties to submit a large number of messages often in thousands or lakhs and this is the right and actual meaning of SMPP protocol. But do you know how does it help you?

The protocol of SMPP Server Provider is an open, lightweight and efficient high performer for sending thousands of SMS messages in seconds. Connecting with the SMPP connectivity you are allowed to send messages faster around 50 messages a second depending on the actual TPS of your SMS provider.

SMPP is nothing but a TCP/IP based protocol which facilitates non-mobile entities to send/received SMS messages. This protocol defines:

1. A set of several operations for the exchanging of messages between ESME and SMSC.

2. The data of an ESME application must interchange with an SMSC connection during SMPP functionalities.

Short message peer-to-peer services who allows ESME to use services of operators for sending and receiving SMS both, these non-mobile entities can be value-added service by a provider. There are hundreds of uses of SMS services.

Using the industry standard protocol, an SMS gateway application called ESME may initiate an application layer connection with SMSC over a TCP/IP protocol and later they may send messages and receive messages from the SMSC respectively. The external SMS entity may also query, cancel or replace contents using SMPP.

A reliable and powerful SMPP supports a full-featured set of two-way campaigning such as-

1. Transmit several texts from an external entity to single or multiple mobile numbers via the SMS Center.

2. An ESME may receive text messages from other SMEs that could be mobile stations also.

3. Query the real-time status of an SMS stored on the center.

4. Cancel or replace the SMS stores on the SMSC.

5. Scheduled the SMS delivery for a future date & time.

6. Set the delivery priority of a campaign.

7. Define the data coding type of the text message.

8. Associate a service type with each SMS e.g voice SMS notification

Well, SMPP was originally designed by an Irish Company owner Aldiscon that was later acquired by Logica. In this digital world, SMPP servers and SMPP connectivity are provided by many companies in the SMS industry. They offer services to the clients as long as they use company’s user-friendly software or interface or gateway to continue their sendings.

As far we know, there is only one provider in India which are providing completely white label SMPP server to cater their all needs and they can add as many as resellers and users to earn a profit. We are referring to http://smppserverprovider.com/.They’re trusted and reliable SMPP SMS gateway provider for all kinds of businesses