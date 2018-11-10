SANDEEP A VARMA’S THRILLER SHORT MOVIE “KAHANIBAAZ” ALL SET TO RELEASE ON THE 25TH SEPTEMBER

A writer, producer and a director, Sandeep A Varma is all set to release yet another movie “Kahanibaaz” as a writer and a director. It is a short thriller film which features the very popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi and is being produced by Large Short Films. The movie has been shot at some really picturesque locations outside Pune and has a really intriguing storyline which will surely send a shiver down your spine.

Talking about the film Sandeep says “Kahanibaaz is the kind of thriller one can only do on digital. It breaks the norms of the usual screenplay and uses innovative technique to tell a dramatic and emotional thriller. My intention was to (almost) have the audience empathise with the killer. For me, this film was also about rediscovering the ace actor within Ashish Vidyarthi- the actor I’d seen years back on stage. Also, Barrel Select Large Short Films has been doing large releases with directors such as Sujoy Ghosh, Anurag Kashyap, Imtiaz Ali and it’s a privilege for me to present this film in that kind of company with such a platform. It’s a great kick off to the season for me with my international project (The Disguise) coming up soon, for which I shot in London recently. It’s an English film with a relevant international subject and with a completely international cast and crew.”

Sandeep has previously written and directed the much acclaimed feature film ‘Manjunath’ (Viacom). He also directed ‘The Virgins’ a short film which has crossed 13 million views.

The film is all set to release on 25th September on Large Short Films Youtube Channel