New Vision Eye Center Is A Trusted Supra Lasik Eye Surgery Center in Dubai

New Vision Eye Center in Dubai introduces its revolutionary laser eye vision correction treatment with superior outcome and the highest level of safety. Supra Lasik is a laser eye treatment and the latest in the Lasik generation which eliminates the need for glasses and contact lenses. It is a safe and effective treatment option for vision correction, and offers superior benefits to other Lasik eye procedures.

Supra Lasik treatment takes 60 seconds per eye, it does not require cutting of the flap which makes it a non-surgical procedure. It is one of the safest vision correction treatments in the world. The procedure does not have direct contact with the eye, with the laser reshaping the cornea to correct myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism.

New Vision utilizes advanced technology such as wavefront customized treatment which not only corrects the eyeglass prescription but also the irregularities in the cornea. This contributes to the refinement and precision of the outcome of Supra Lasik in Dubai.

Supra Lasik similar to other laser vision treatments is not painful. The significant difference with Supra Lasik is that it does not involve cutting and touching of the eye during the procedure.

Dr. Safwan Al Bayati, Senior Consultant Eye Surgeon at New Vision states that, “Supra Lasik is customized to correct poor eyesight and give you clear vision. We use the most innovative technology and treatment methods and have a proven track record with Supra Lasik treatment. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed”.

The recovery process of Supra Lasik indicates that 50% of patients can return to work within the first 48 hours post-surgery, with the rest returning within the first week after the procedure.

Dr. Safwan Al Bayati goes onto say that, “Our patients are provided with excellent patient-care from the moment they enter the clinic until the completion of the procedure. Our treatment is of the highest standard and our goal is to ensure patients achieve clear vision and are able to lead full lives”.

About Us

The New Vision Eye Center in Dubai specializes in performing a wide range of eye care services such as Supra Lasik, cataract treatment, ultralasik and keratoconus treatment. Dr. Safwan Al Bayati has been a practicing eye specialist since 1998 and has given New Vision the expertise and experience of world-class eye treatment. The clinic ensures patients receive genuine, honest and outstanding patient care. For more information you can visit us on our website at http://www.newvisioneyecenter.ae/