Hyperspectral Imaging Market 2018-2025 Application, Type, Industry Chain Analysis and Trends

6th November 2018 – Global Hyperspectral Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, form factor, system, application and geography. The imaging technique used for collecting and processing information through electromagnetic spectrum termed as hyperspectral imaging (HSI). It is the combination of spectroscopy and digital imaging techniques to obtain the spectral and spatial information about object.

Hyperspectral imaging is better known as imaging spectroscopy or imaging spectrometry. Main purpose of the hyperspectral imaging technique is to identify and create a spectrum of each pixel of the image to study object. It gives physical and geometrical features of objects such as shape, size, appearance and color, along with the chemical composition of the object via spectral analysis. This imaging is performed to identify different objects and materials.

Hyperspectral imaging is a combination of various spectral methods like fluorescence imaging, near infrared, and so on. This type of imaging is dependent on the principle of spectral based contract. Hyperspectral imaging technique is used in the analysis of retinopathy, recognizing & detecting contaminants in food and development of crops. In research areas like nano-drug delivery and nanotoxicology, hyperspectral imaging technique plays a major role. Using an instrument imaging spectrometer hyperspectral images are produced. The image is produced at multiple wavelengths and produces three-dimensional hyperspectral data cube along with one spectral dimension and two spatial dimensions.

In addition, hyperspectral imaging measures absorption of electromagnetic radiation, reflection, emission, and gives a unique spectral signature for every pixel. It is useful in image-guided surgeries and analysis of diseases. It also gives large-scale information for the analysis of the image. The factors that play an important role in the hyperspectral imaging (HSI) market are technological creation in sensor design, growing number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging system, industrial applications of HIS, and manufacturing low-cost cameras that are lightweight and compact.

The key target audience of the hyperspectral Imaging Market is hyperspectral imaging system providers, research organizations & consulting firms, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), alliances & associations related to HSI technology, technology standards organizations, and venture capitalists & investors. Based on product type, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as hyperspectral cameras, accessories, and so on. Based on technology, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as spatial scanning, spectral scanning, spatiospectral scanning, snapshot hyperspectral imaging, and so on.

Based on technology, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as portable and benchtop. The segment “portable” is further divided into handheld; whereas the segment “benchtop” is further classified as rack-mounted. Based on system, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as outdoor camera, benchtop camera, airborne camera, hyperspectral software, and so on. Based on application, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as food processing, mining & mineralogy, military surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision/optical sorting, life sciences & medical diagnostics, agriculture, healthcare, research, colorimetry & chemical imaging, eye care, environmental testing, meteorology, machine control, physics & astronomy and so on.

Based on geography, the hyperspectral Imaging Market is classified as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hyperspectral Imaging Market in the upcoming years. The United States was the first country to accept hyperspectral imaging (HSI) technology for aerial remote sensing applications. In North America, due to growth in research funding, high acceptance of hyperspectral imaging systems in research, growing consciousness regarding the benefits of hyperspectral imaging in commercial sector and technological advancements are driving the growth of hyperspectral imaging industry. Also, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next couple of years.

