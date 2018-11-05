Municipal and Industrial Demand to Aid APAC Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market through 2027

According to TechSci Research report, “Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027’’, water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the region is forecast to reach $ 12.8 billion by 2027. Rapid urbanization and huge demand for water from the agriculture sector for irrigation purposes coupled with increasing application of water and wastewater treatment chemicals in municipal, industrial and power sectors is expected to fuel the market in the coming years. Technological developments and growing number of commercial and residential construction projects are among the other key factors that are expected to aid Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment chemicals market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=3550

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Backed by greater efficiency in removing phosphorous impurities in overloaded municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, coagulants & flocculants dominated the Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2017 and the segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2027. Rising demand for fresh water across the region is anticipated to fuel the wastewater treatment chemicals market, predominantly in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities. Some of the major manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are Ecolab Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT China, Kemira (Asia) Co., Ltd., and Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

“China is the largest consumer of water and wastewater treatment chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region, as the country is witnessing continuing progress in treating sewage and industrial wastewater. It is estimated that about two-third of the underground water in China and approximately one-third of its surface water is not suitable for human consumption. Rapid industrialization coupled with increasing spending on the improvement of water and sewerage infrastructure is expected to catalyze the demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals across the country in the years to come.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based APAC management consulting firm.

Browse 39 market data Figures and Tables spread through 60 Pages and an in-depth TOC on “Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market”

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/asia-pacific-water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market/3550.html

“Asia-Pacific Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application, By Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2027”has evaluated the future growth potential of the Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and trends. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.