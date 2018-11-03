Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon – 2, 3, 4 BHK Apartments in Gurgaon

Godrej Sector 85 is known to have the leading way of living at a very profitable address of the city of Gurgaon. Strategically located at Sector 85, it is going to be a premium development offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments. The project is surrounded by finished and normal greens till your eyes can reach. Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon is creatively designed with arrangements for modern living. It is located away from the hustles and bustles of city’s traffic, while being connected to all the major landmarks of the city. It is the epitome of solace, the best the world can offer.

At Godrej Sector 85, you can rest assured to have the place to live in. Godrej Sector 85 is going to be one of the most promising upcoming projects of the year in North India. It is located in the proximity to several major promising landmarks of the city. Godrej Sector 85 has five high-rise towers with 500 apartments in the luxurious landmark of Gurgaon. It is located well around 1.5 km from Dwarka Expressway and only 400m away from Pataudi Road. It is well connected to all the major landmarks of the city, making it a radiant private landmark.

Major Highlights

• Valet parking and concierge service

• Retail market

• Intercom facility

• Astroturf play area

• Poolside bar

• Native gardening

• Community centre and clubhouse

• Olympic size swimming pool

• Barbeque area to infuse nostalgic charm

• Gymnasium loaded with synergy strength machines

• Mini theater

• Cardio theater in fitness hub

Location advantages

• Closely located to Pataudi Road

• Located 30 minutes from Dwarka Expressway

• 30 minutes from Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk

• Few minutes from IGI Airport

• Upcoming bus stand and metro station

• Nearest schools – Guru Dronacharya Senior Secondary school, Delhi Public School Sector 86 etc.

• Delhi NCR and Delhi University campus are few minutes away

Key Features and Amenities

• 11 varieties of trees and 16 varieties of plants in landscaping

• Fragrance garden in landscaped region

• Green landscapes and medicinal plants

• Kids play area with green screen

• Terrace garden

• Health club

• KOI Pond

• Grand Water Fountain at Entrance

• Chlorine Free Pool

• Dedicated Indoor Play area

• Professionally run crèche

• Skating rink

• Joy of reading

• Squash court

Godrej Air Sector 85 is a new launch residential development consists of world-class apartments with different choices in terms of sizes to fulfill a huge range of customers on the basis of their budget and preferences. All of the apartments have high quality fittings and furnishings which will definitely add appeal and functionality to the whole home. The project also has a range of facilities that will definitely make you happy. When living in urban setting, most of the residents are looking for things at the doorstep and this project strives to offer simply the best. It is known to have sewage treatment, 24×7 power and water backup, firefighting systems and rainwater harvesting for safety and convenience of residents.

Contact us for about Godrej Properties

Call :- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Visit http://www.godrejairsector85gurgaon.srkresidency.com For more information about Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon Properties.