Total Station Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

A total station is an integrated system which includes a microprocessor, electronic data collector, and storage system and is a combination of electronic theodolite and an electronic distance meter. This electronic instrument is used for the purpose of land surveying. The main functions of a total station include angle measurement, distance measurement, coordinate measurement, and data processing. Total stations are used by civil engineers for topographical surveying. The market for Total Station has generated approximately USD xx million in 2017 and it is expected that the market will grow at xx% CAGR, the market size by 2025 will be USD xx million.

Market Dynamics:

Modernization of tools and techniques in the surveying sector has led to the introduction of varied instruments for the purpose of surveying. Demand for fast and accurate measurements in land surveying has been a key factor in driving the growth of the total station market. Another factor contributing to the growth of total stations is its extended application for crime scene investigation, accident reconstruction, and by insurance companies. The anticipated demand for total stations in the transportation sector is expected to drive the demand for these systems in the near future. Also, the growth of smart cities offers a huge potential for the total station market.

Key Players:

The Total Station market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Total Station ecosystem are Hexagon AB, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Stonex, Suzhou FOIF Co., Survey Instruments Services, Maple International Instruments, North Group, Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co., Leica Geosystems, PrimeraIndosurvey, Inc., WB SURVEYOR Co., Ltd, Shanghai Galaxy International Trade Co., Ltd., Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Beijing TIME High Technology, PENTAX Precision, Nikon, and SOKKIA. and other.

Market Segmentation:

The global Total Station market is segmented into type, application, Component, and region. The component segment is further classified into Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM), electronic theodolite, microprocessor, and electronic display. On the basis of type, the market is classified as manual total station and robotic total station.Total station performs various functions including distance measurement, angle measurement, coordinate measurement, and data processing. Total station is gaining popularity across various sectors such as meteorology, construction, mining, agriculture.

Total Station market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The development of smart cities in China, India, and other countries in Southeast Asia has driven the demand for total stations in this region. The utilization of total stations for transportation planning, highway and roadway management, forestry and land management, and precision farming is driving the growth of the total station market in this region.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Construction

– Agriculture,

– Mining

– others

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Robotic

– Manual

Market segmented on the basis of component:

– Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM)

– Electronic theodolite

– Microprocessor

– Electronic display

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

