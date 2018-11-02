Micro Irrigation Systems Market Trends Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Micro irrigation is the frequent application of small quantities of water and that is above and below the soil surface. Usually as discrete drops, continuous drops or tiny streams through emitters placed along a water delivery line.

It is a family of irrigation systems consisting of two major types namely,

Drip Irrigation and

Sprinkler Irrigation,

And is being majorly used in agricultural practices for precise water application.

Micro irrigation Market Analysis:

Micro irrigation has become one of the prime irrigation systems due to multiple advantages offered by both drip irrigation systems as well as micro sprinkler irrigation systems. The key advantages of micro irrigation are optimized performance, cost effective and low maintenance systems.

Also micro irrigation systems are majorly used to save unnecessary usage of water, energy as well as fertilizers thus avoiding the wastage and increasing the crop yield.

Micro Irrigation Market Segmental:

MIM by Type:

Drip Irrigation

Micro Sprinkler Irrigation.

MIM by Components:

The major components used in the micro irrigation are as drip emitters, irrigation valves, polyethylene tubing, filters, micro spry/sprinklers.

MIM by Crop Type:

Orchard Crops & vineyards

Field Crops

Plantation Crops and

Other Crops.

MIM by End User:

Industrial Users

Farmers and others.

Micro Irrigation Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa.

Micro Irrigation Market Players:

Driptech Incorporated

EPC Industries Limited

Hunter Industries Incorporated

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Limited

Irritec

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

T-L Irrigation Company

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries Inc.

