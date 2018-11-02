Laboratory Filtration Equipment Market Size,Status and Forecast 2020

Filtration is a necessary process step in almost all kind of laboratories related to environmental, chemistry, and life sciences applications. It is the most common technique used either to purify or concentrate samples in the laboratory. The basic equipment used for filtration process has evolved over the years and market is witnessing modern, sophisticated filtration methods capable of ultra-purifying the sample which could not have been possible with conventional methods. Laboratory filtration equipment helps an analyst in sample clarification before analysis, mobile phase filtration, sample sterilization, membrane-based microbiology, particle sampling before analysis, etc. The global market for laboratory filtration equipment is therefore driven by increase in research & development activities in the field of medicine and healthcare. The demand for these products is also increasing due to quest of producing pure and safer products with minimal risk of contamination.

The global laboratory filtration equipment market can be segmented on the basis of products, end-users and geography. On the basis of products, the market can be categorized into three major segments namely, microfiltration products, ultrafiltration products, and reverse osmosis products. The market can also be segmented on the basis of end-user of these products into segments such as academic, industrial, research, and government. On the basis of geography, the global laboratory filtration equipment market is segmented into six regions.

The geographical markets include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. Historically, North America and Europe have been the leading markets in the global laboratory equipment market due to existing industrial base and high research activity in these geographies. However, in the near future countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India and with large, developing industrial base are expected to witness highest growth in the market. The major demand in this region will stem from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies which will spur the growth of global laboratory filtration equipment market.Increasing health and environmental concerns have augmented the need of stringent legislations and regulation pertaining to permissible level of contaminants right from food products to industrial discharges.

These regulations are highly benefitting the filtration equipment manufacturers as the demand for these products is rising consequently. The high competition among players in several industries has led to steady increase in delivery of quality products by filtering more often at micro and nano level and the demand for quality delivered is directly related to the uptake of novel filtration techniques. As the uptake of these techniques is expected to rise in near future, the market for filtration equipment is estimated to be more promising than ever.

The other major driver for the growth of global laboratory filtration equipment market is the fastest growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. Filtration equipment is used in both these industries for research & development, manufacturing as well as testing of products. The growth in global filtration equipment market is in line with corresponding growth in these industries.

Some of the companies in the global laboratory filtration equipment market include Cantel Medical Corporation, Cuno, Dow Water & Process Solutions, FilmTec Corporation, GE Healthcare, GEA Filtration, Hydranautics, Inc., Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Man Cor Purification, Inc., Millipore Corporation, Minntech Corporation, Pall Corporation, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Porex Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, Orbital Biosciences LLC, and Whatman plc.

