KOOVS.COM goes offline now exclusively at Central

New Delhi, October 26th, 2018: KOOVS.COM, the ultimate fashion destination in the country, today announced the launch of its first shop-in-shop presence exclusively at Central M.G Road, Gurgaon. The launch saw Bollywood celebrity and fashionista, Kiara Advani walk the ramp in the brand’s latest collection marking the celebrations.

Recognized for bringing latest fashion off international runways for both men and women to the country, KOOVS.COM now gives all fashion lovers an access to the collection offline. Customers can touch and feel the quality of the products, try them on to understand their best fit and buy their products from the store and get it delivered at their doorstep.

Mary Turner, CEO KOOVS.COM, said “The brand is taking a step to get closer to our customer, by providing them the diverse range of the fresh fashion collection for both men and women. We are excited to see the response at the store and take customer interaction to the next level.”

The venue was turned into mini London representing brand’s aesthetics and inspiration, resonating European fashion history and impressions of uber chic design philosophy.

The evening witnessed the city’s fashionable people out in full attendance to celebrate the much-awaited offline launch.

The brand is bringing alive the new trends in style through an aesthetic portrayal for the new age Indian consumers who have a global outlook and admire fashion in their everyday life.