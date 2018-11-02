Have a Time of Your Life Seeing Uganda Tourist Places With Bushmansafaris.Com

Uganda is a country in East Africa and is bordered by Kenya on the east, Sudan on north, Democratic Republic of Congo on the west and Tanzania on the south. Uganda is also well-known as the Pearl of Africa. The country is a popular tourist destination for lovers of adventure.

Uganda tourist places are popular amongst visitors as they love to spend their time in nature. Bushman Safaris offers tours that encompass Murchison Falls National Park with a lot of hippos and birds. There are also many chimpanzees and if you like to trek into the mountains it is must-see for you. There is Lake Mburo National Park is the only park to contain a lake. It is one of the two parks that have the animal zebra. Mgahinga national park is the park where gorilla is found and the scenes and sceneries of this park are very attractive.

The spokesperson at the website says, “We are dedicated to designing immersive travel experiences that open each destination to reveal the most delightful wildlife, wilderness, and travel experiences Uganda has to offer. Our tour packages provide a variety of options for a variety of travellers, but each offers an unrivalled safari experience. We also design bespoke tours and safaris, creating a custom experience for you, your friends, and family.”

Bushman Safaris offers Adventure Tour Guide that includes

• Kibale Forest National Park famous for wild chimpanzees.

• Rwenzori Mountains National Park is the second highest mountain in Africa and it is going to be exciting for people who love climbing mountains.

• Queen Elizabeth national park is one of the oldest national parks containing wild life.

• Mount Elgan national park is famous for waterfalls, gorges, hot springs and volcanoes.

• Kidepo valley national park is situated in a very remote part of Uganda and it can’t be reached without a vehicle.

• Jinja is a source from the river Nile and has lots of places of accommodation, for the adventurous kinds you can experience some white water rafting.

• There is also an island called the Ssesse Island where people can relax.

About Bushman Safaris:

Bushman Safaris is one of Uganda’s best tour operator companies. With a highly knowledgeable team of Ugandan hospitality and travel experts, they build and design amazing custom trips that allow your group to enjoy Uganda through the beautiful sites and attractions left untouched by civilization.

About the Author:

For more information about Tour Operators Uganda visit our website http://bushmansafaris.com/