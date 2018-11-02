Europe Beet Sugar Market Industry Market, Size, Share Growth & Forecast 2023

Beet Sugar is produced by processing the roots of sugar beet plant. It contains high sucrose content and is majorly produced for sugar production. Beet sugar is used in many parts of the world instead of cane sugar. After processing, both beet sugar and cane sugar have similar nutritional content and also chemically identical. Only variation is the production process and techniques.

Europe Beet Sugar Market was worth USD xx million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx%, to reach USD xx million by 2023

Changing life styles of people due to urbanization and increasing demand for sugar treats in several countries are the major factors driving the market growth. Increasing population adding new customers to the market and reduction in time and cost of manufacturing process are also expected to drive the market. However, low popularity for beet sugar in emerging markets is restraining the market growth.

Based on geography, the Europe market is categorized into U.K, Germany, France, Spain and Italy. North France and Germany are among the largest producers of sugar beet. U.K also contribute significantly to the production

Some of the major players in this region are Renuka beet sugar, Michigan Sugar Company, Syngenta, Spreckals Sugar Company, Sidney Sugars Incorporated, Amalgamated Sugar Company, American Crystal Sugar, The Western Sugar Cooperative, and Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative.