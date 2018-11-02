Effective Marketing And Hassle-Free Communication Through SMS API Java

Bulk SMS API will definitely improve your marketing and customer communication. Why? Because it is fast, cost-effective, it builds meaningful conversation and is a permission-based (opt-in), which customers appreciate a lot.

It is a service that allows businesses of all sizes to send large quantities of SMS messages to various mobile phones through different mobile networks. To say it simply – Bulk messaging enables you to deliver an SMS to a large number of recipients, at once. If used smartly, Bulk SMS service can even become your perfect business pitch.

Do API Integration of Bulk SMS messaging service into your application, website, software or custom application and start sending SMS in minutes.

Our JAVA SMS gateway integration is a simple way to send a text message with Java desktop application. Get ready to use integrated Bulk SMS API Java and easily integrate it into your software to Send SMS in a single click. Java language is a high-level programming language developed by Sun Microsystems. It was originally designed for developing programs for set-top boxes and handheld devices, but later became a popular choice for creating web applications.

Our JAVA SMS gateway integration (Application Programming Interface) is easy and cost-effective to integrate, Bulk SMS messaging into your applications. It offers:-

1. Send SMS to multiple mobile numbers in one and single go.

2. Communicate via SMS in java language.

3. Send SMS through Custom/Dynamic sender IDs.

4. Provide Source Code in a different language.

5. Easily Integrated API with its source code.

With the help of ready to use Bulk SMS Java API and source code, you can send information in few Minutes. We have ready Java code for all kind of customer’s requirement like –

1. Bulk SMS XML PHP source code or API – Send more than 200 numbers in a single click with the same content.

2. JSON PHP source code or Send SMS API – Send more than 200 numbers in a single click with different content.

Frequently asked questions-

How to send bulk SMS using API in Java?

We have two types of Java API; XML and JSON for sending SMS in bulk to your prospects from our gateway.

How to integrate SMS API in Java?

Login to our panel, go to developer tool and get different kinds of send SMS API for your own website.

How to send OTP SMS using Java?

Deploy our send SMS API for sending OTP messages from powerful OTP route and banking route.

How to send online SMS from my website in Java?

All you need to just call our bulk SMS API on click of action, our server will generate a response on that particular request.

How to implement SMS gateway in Java?

Our developers provide you ready code in PHP with all the necessary details that help you in integration.

Do you provide PHP script for SMS sending?

We provide you a ready-made script for sending text messages. This sample scripts are very free and easy to download.