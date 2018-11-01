Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market: By Product Type (Recombinant Follicle Stimulating Hormone, Urinary follicle Stimulating Hormone), By Application (Assisted Reproductive technology, Infertility Treatment), By End Users (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Infertility Centers) and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2023

Market Dynamics: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market

Follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) is a gonadotropic hormone secreted by anterior pituitary gland. It helps in the development of pubertal maturation, and reproductive process. FSH regulates the functions of testes and ovaries. Insufficiency of follicle stimulating hormone may cause the subfertility or infertility in women and men. Growing incidence of infertility in both men and women due to change in lifestyle, rise in R&D for the synthesis of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), growing awareness about the follicle stimulating hormones among physicians, and increase in healthcare expenditure are anticipated to fuel the growth of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval, alternative procedures for infertility, and lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries may restrain the growth of follicle stimulating market.

Market Scope: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market

Follicle stimulating market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

· Recombinant Follicle Stimulating Hormone

· Urinary Follicle Stimulating Hormone

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

· Assisted Reproductive Technology

· Infertility Treatment

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into the following:

· Hospitals

· Gynecology Clinics

· Infertility Centers

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market

Geographically, global Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America follicle stimulating hormone market is expected to grow at significant rate due to growing awareness about synthetic derivatives among physicians, increase in infertility due to change in lifestyle, and rise R&D for the synthesis of FSH. Europe follicle stimulating hormone market accounted for significant share, which is attributed to adoption of synthetic FSH products, high awareness among the healthcare professionals, and increase in healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific follicle stimulating hormone market growth driven by presence of large patient pool in India and China and rise in adoption of synthetic FSH. Latin America follicle stimulating hormone market is poised to grow at significant rate due to expansion of business by the companies and economic growth.

Competition Assessment: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market

Key players profiles in the global follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) market include:

· Merck Serono (Germany)

· Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Merck & Co. Inc.) (U.S.)

· Ferring B.V. (Switzerland)

· IBSA Institut Biochimque SA (Switzerland)

· Livzon Pharmaceutica Group Inc. (Hong Kong)

· Techwell Inc. (U.S.)

· Gedeon Richter Plc (Hungary)

· GenScience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Changchun High & New Tech) (China)

Notable Market Developments: Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH) Market

· In June 2016, Gedeon Richter acquired Finox Holding for the expansion of its business including FSH in European Market

Key Features of the Report:

· The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

· The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

· The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

· The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

· The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

· The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

