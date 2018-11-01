Electrosurgical Devices Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Electrosurgical Devices Market report offers Market Size, Dynamics, Regional Market Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth factors, Industry Stats, Historic Market, Business Intelligence, Business Research Reports, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

A study on market dynamics of Electrosurgical Devices

The application of high radio frequency alternating electrical current and polarity to biological tissue in order to cut, desiccate or coagulate the tissue are called as electrosurgery. The devices used for these electro surgery procedures are called as electrosurgical devices. They are used in operation theaters in order to avoid excessive blood loss of the patient. There are applicable in various medical fields.

Factors such as growing preferences for minimally or noninvasive surgical procedures and benefits of electro surgical procedure over conventional procedures provides huge scope for the growth of the electro surgical devices market globally. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the usage of electrosurgical devices, ease in handling and usage of the devices, rapid technological advancements, and improved quality of life for patients also propels the growth of the electro surgical devices globally. However, lack of skilled work force, high cost of the devices, product recalls, and stringent regulatory frame work may hinder the growth of the electro surgical devices market globally.

The global electrosurgical devices market is divided into following categories-

1. Type

• Monopolar Electro surgery

• Bipolar Electro surgery

2. Product

• Electrosurgical Generators

• Electro surgical Forceps

• Electro surgical Electrodes

• Electro surgical Pencils

• Electro surgical Cords

• Suction Coagulators

• Others

3. Application

• Cardiology

• Urology

• Orthopedic

• Cosmetic Surgeries

• Neurology

• Nephrology

• Gynecology

• Others

4. End-users

Ambulatory Surgical centers, hospitals and clinics.

And lastly, on the basis of geographical regions, Electrosurgical Devices Market have five major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions. North America is the leading market for electro surgical devices followed by Europe, owing to the strong economic status, favorable reimbursement policies, and rapid adoption of new advancements and also rising prevalence of chronic diseases which may require surgery also drives the growth of electrosurgical devices market in both the regions. Asia Pacific region is also expected to show significant growth in electro surgical devices market owing to the huge population pool, increased number of surgeries related to beauty, cardiology and other chronic conditions. Latin America and MEA is anticipated to show lucrative growth owing to the rising healthcare, economic and living standards of the people.

Some of the key players profiled in the global Electrosurgical Devices Market include Medtronic (Ireland), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) are few names.

Some of the market innovation include Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. acquiring Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., in 2017, a medical device company which develops, manufactures and markets electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms worldwide. And in 2016, Bovie Medical Corporation, launched its J-Plasma product extension, in the brand name of Precise 360.

