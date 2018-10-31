Willow Pond: The Best Event Venue in Perth

Willow Pond offers venue and catering services for every kind of special event. We have three great indoor venues and a beautiful outdoor garden space that can be tailor-fit to serve a wide variety of purposes, from weddings, engagements, birthday parties, funerals, seminars, corporate events, team building sessions, training, graduation ceremonies, and many more.

Our Wisteria Room boasts a carpeted area combined with a parquet dance floor, which can accommodate up to 200 guests. The room has direct access to Swagman’s Court, where guests can enjoy the view overlooking the stunning Japanese-style gardens. The Willow Room can host the same number of guests on its full parquet flooring. For smaller, more intimate occasions and events, the Brodie Room can provide enough seating for up to 60 guests.

All rooms can be equipped with a stage if needed. Hosts can choose from a variety of seating configurations, whether theatre-style, roundtable, or boardroom-type.

Guests can also opt to host their special events in the lush greeneries outdoors. We have four distinct zones that provide the perfect setting for weddings and team building sessions.

We provide all catering and staffing on-site to guarantee high-quality, seamless service. Our packages include a full venue set-up, complete with chairs, tables, and tasteful decor. Hosts have a wide range of catering packages to choose from, including a special set menu for graduations or an open bar for older guests.

Willow Pond is committed to creating a memorable experience for our guests, so we make sure each party has our full attention. We don’t allow same-day bookings with the same start times so that our guests can celebrate in utmost privacy. Free onsite parking is available for our guests’ convenience.

Our venues are available for hire at competitive prices. We offer the same packages to all of our clients, regardless of the occasion. Even big wedding celebrations, which are normally more expensive than regular events, get to enjoy our affordable rates.

About Willow Pond

Willow Pond is a full-service indoor and outdoor venue provider for every occasion. Since 1996, Willow Pond has helped hosts and guests alike create lifelong memories on their special days. The venue can host both intimate gatherings and large-scale events for individuals and corporations.

With decades of experience in catering and events, this family-run business has earned the title of “Best Garden Venue in Perth” thanks to its scenic facilities, an extensive selection of packages, and consistent high-quality service. Its strategic location just south of the Perth Central Business District makes it the perfect out-of-town venue.

The centre has three conference rooms and Japanese gardens that can be decorated and equipped to fit weddings, engagements, corporate events, birthday parties, and more. Willow Pond also offers a wide range of food and beverage services, from simple cocktails and finger foods to buffet-style dinners.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Russell Lawrence

Title: Owner at Willow Pond

Email: info@willowpond.com.au

Phone: 08 9455 1187

Address: Willow Pond, 459 Nicholson Road, Canning Vale 6155, Western Australia, Australia

View our website: www.willowpond.com.au