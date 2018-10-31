The significance of transactional SMS gateway for E-commerce in India

Every online shopping store relies on the sale of items and services through their website or mobile app to stay in the market. And the messaging services helps them to build brand image, traffic to their web pages, increases sales plus conversions, providing shipping information and a lot more. Let’s see how this can be achieved simply by integrating text messaging service in E-commerce.

Want to drive readers to the website?

The more you get traffic on the website the more you will have sales and revenue. If you’re already having a strong database then send informative messages through Transactional SMS Gateway India. If you want to nurture high leads then advertise a website or best products to any desired group of audience.

Including links of your best products web-page, promotional offers, deals, website home page you can generate more traffic via customer segmentation according to gender, location, buying behavior, interests etc.

Retarget your audiences!

There are hundreds of people who’re interested to buy your product or service. Some of them visited your website earlier and might even add products in the bag but they don’t remember. You can remind these customers with retargeting SMS on their mobile numbers or make sales pitch to them.

Increase sales and conversions!

1. Advertise any new product or item among new people and bring more sales.

2. Remind customers about payment due, services and invoices.

3. Share order confirmation details, shipping details with buyers at every step via using transactional bulk SMS service provider gateway. This gives a better shopping experience and results in fewer abandon carts.

4. Send personalized SMS on their birthdays, festival and special occasions like New Year. Good relations with customers always resulted in sales and big conversion.

Shopping and delivery notifications for better consumer experience!

When a buyer does shopping from your e-commerce store make sure to confirm that what they have purchased and when they’’ receive it. Even, in case of order refund payment, tracking details on every step notify them via SMS. Text messaging has become an integral part of e-commerce transactions. E-commerce companies can also ask for feedback once the order is delivered.

Final words…..

Indian e-commerce sector is worth USD 38.5 billion and still growing day-by-day. It would be bad to ignore bulk SMS services for an e-commerce company.