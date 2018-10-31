Drill Press Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2018 – 2025

31st October 2018 – Global Drill Press Market is segmented based on types, application, and region. Drill presses is also known as drilling machines, pedestal drill, bench drill, or pillar drill, which are mainly used to drill or enlarge a cylindrical hole in hard substances. It is also used for reaming, countersinking, tapping, and counter boring with the help of reamer. On a rotating spindle, drill is held and is fed into the work piece, which is typically held in a vise resting on a table.

For different purposes drill presses with one spindle or multiple spindle are available. There are three important factors that makes the drill press are column (pillar), worktable, spindle (quill), base, and drill head. There are various sizes and shapes available in drilling machines from small hand-held power drills to bench mounted and floor mounted models.

Request a Sample Copy of Drill Press Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drill-press-market/request-sample

Drilling presses use tools that has cutting edges at its point. Chuck or Morse taper is used to hold the cutting tool, which is then rotated and fed into the work at variable speeds. Drill Press Market is classified, by types into Vertical Drill Press, Horizontal Drill Press, Hand-Feed, Power-Feed, Radial Drill Press, Numerically Controlled Drilling Machine, Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine, Gang Drilling Machine, Turret Drill Press and others.

Hand-feed or powered-feed drilling machines are used for repairing and fabricating needed parts. Hand-feed drilling machines are the most common type of drilling machines used manually, as these are light duty machines and can be bench mounted or floor mounted. Whereas, power-feed drilling machines are superior in size and heavy. It works automatically. Extensively used at maintenance shops, or at work that uses large drills with power feeds.

Drill Presses Market is classified, by tools and equipment into Twist Drills (High Speed Steel drills, Carbide Tipped Drills), Special drills (Straight Fluted Type, Special Fluted Type), and others. Drill Presses Market is classified, by applications into Wood processing, Mechanical Processing, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Servo Products

Woodstock International

Wilton Tools

Dake Heritage

Powermatic

DELTA

Kalamazoo Metal Muncher

Hougen

Milwaukee

CS Unitec

Champion

DEWALT

Metabo and many others

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bench Top Drill Presses

Floor Standing Drill Presses

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Machinery Works

Automotive

Others

Access Drill Press Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/drill-press-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Drill Presses in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Visit Our Blog: https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com