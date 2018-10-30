Global Portable Water Purifier market will propel huge growth and share in near future: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 30, 2018: About Portable Water Purifier

Portable water purifiers are used in many areas where people want drinking water from untreated water sources, including rivers, lakes, ponds, and many similar sources. The primary purpose of these purifiers is to purify the contaminated water/waste water into usable water.

Radiant Insights analysts forecast the global portable water purifier market to grow at a CAGR of 14.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global portable water purifier market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Radiant Insights report, Global Portable Water Purifier Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Vestergaard (LifeStraw)

KATADYN GROUP (Katadyn Products and SteriPEN)

Cascade Designs

Survivor Filter

Brita

Market driver

Deteriorating quality of water resources leading to water-related diseases

Market challenge

Low safety compared to boiled water

Market trend

Advent of online and omnichannel retail

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

