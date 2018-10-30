Connected Car Market to reach a market size of $256.2 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Connected Car Market, published by KBV research, the Global Connected Car Market size is expected to reach $256.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Fleet Manager Market by Region in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Sensors Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 37.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Processors Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Connected Car Market
Connected Car Market
Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, AT&T, Incorporated, Daimler AG and Harman International (Samsung Electronics) are the forerunners in the Connected Car market.
The Embedded market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions in 2016, growing at CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period. The Integrated market is expected to witness a CAGR of 34.7% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Tethered market would garner market size of $58,672.1 million by 2023.
The Navigation market holds the largest market share in Global Connected Car Market by Application in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 30.7 % during the forecast period. The Telematics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Infotainment market is expected to witness CAGR of 30.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Connected Car Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Telefonica, S.A,Verizon Communications, Inc., Harman International Industries, Incorporated, TomTom NV, AT&T, Vodafone Group Plc., Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, AUDI AG, and Daimler AG.
Global Connected Car Market Size Segmentation
By Product & Services
Fleet Manager
Sensors
Processors
Wireless & Cellular Modules
OEM Services
Aftermarket Services
By Connectivity Solutions
Embedded
Integrated
Tethered
By Technology
2G
3G
4G & 5G
By Application
Navigation
Telematics
Infotainment
By Geography
North America Connected Car Market Size
US Connected Car Market Size
Canada Connected Car Market Size
Mexico Connected Car Market Size
Rest of Global Connected Car Market Size
Europe Connected Car Market
Germany Connected Car Market
UK Connected Car Market
France Connected Car Market
Russia Connected Car Market
Spain Connected Car Market
Italy Connected Car Market
Rest of Europe Connected Car Market
Asia Pacific Connected Car Market
China Connected Car Market
Japan Connected Car Market
India Connected Car Market
South Korea Connected Car Market
Singapore Connected Car Market
Malaysia Connected Car Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Connected Car Market
LAMEA Connected Car Market
Brazil Connected Car Market
Argentina Connected Car Market
UAE Connected Car Market
Saudi Arabia Connected Car Market
South Africa Connected Car Market
Nigeria Connected Car Market
Rest of LAMEA Connected Car Market
Companies Profiled
Telefonica, S.A
Verizon Communications, Inc
Harman International Industries, Incorporated
TomTom NV
AT&T
Vodafone Group Plc
Ford Motor Company
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
AUDI AG
Daimler AG
