Add a Touch of Elegance to Homes with Miskas Wood Products’ Wood Pillars and Fiberglass Columns

Make homes visually appealing with the addition of elegant pillars and columns. Homeowners can achieve this through Miskas Wood Products’ wood pillars and fiberglass columns.

[GEORGETOWN, 10/30/2018] – Since the early 2000s, Ontario’s construction industry has steadily risen. According to BuildForce® Canada, the construction industry in Ontario grew 50 percent between 2002 and 2017.

The 2018 to 2027 construction forecast, the demand for construction continues to strengthen. Apart from public infrastructure projects, the demand is primarily driven by residential renovation and maintenance. Renovations account for 30 percent of the overall construction demand, followed by 21 percent from new housing.

In addition to these figures, another one clearly shows the country’s penchant for home renovation and repair. In 2017, the total of Canadian residential renovation spending reached an estimated $77.7 billion according to real estate analytics company, Altus Group.

Housing experts say that this quest to improve homes is the people’s way of achieving their dream home without needing to shell out as much cash as if they bought a new home. Among those that Canadians renovate, which have the highest return on investment in the event that they sell their home are the kitchen, the bathroom, and the decor.

The latter might not sound important, but according to the Appraisal Institute of Canada, adding unique designs and improvements impacts the re-saleability of a home. Perhaps one of the unique and elegant design elements homeowners can add to their homes are pillars or columns.

With Miskas Wood Products’ fiberglass columns and wood pillars, homeowners can add a decorative flair to their homes while creating stately transitions between rooms.

Where Elegance and Functionality Meet

Miskas Wood Products’ fiberglass columns add a touch of elegance to either interior or exterior of a property. These fiberglass columns are visually appealing and nearly maintenance-free.

The fiberglass columns from Miskas Wood Products are also versatile. They are sturdy—these columns have a high weight capacity. They’re also made from waterproof material and will never rot. The fiberglass columns are also easy to paint, and most importantly, affordable.

Miskas Wood Products’ fiberglass columns come in round or square, non-tapered style, and round, tapered style.

Meanwhile, the wood pillars from Miskas Wood Products are used primarily as a decorative element in homes. It enhances the elegance of a property’s interior and is great for highlighting focal points or dividing up a large space.

Miskas Wood Products’ wood pillars perfectly blend with an array of room designs. Homeowners can arrange pieces of furniture around these wood pillars, and their space will instantly be transformed.

No matter the architectural design of a house—traditional, modern, or a blend of both—Miskas Wood Products’ fiberglass columns and wood pillars will fit just fine. Apart from adding value to the property, these columns and pillars are also inexpensive ways to bring out the house’s magnificence.

About Miskas Wood Products

Miskas Wood Products is a family-owned company located in Georgetown, Ontario that sells various quality pine materials. With years of experience in the manufacturing industry, they’re the trusted by contractors and individual homeowners when it comes to wood materials used in home renovations and repair.

Visit https://miskaswoodproducts.com now to know more about the items it offers.