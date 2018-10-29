LAN monitoring and support of new storages

v2.40 (20 Sep 2018)

Major enhancements are support for more storage systems and new LAN monitoring feature.

New storage support

HPE StoreVirtual

HPE LeftHand

Pure Storage FlashBlade

IBM FlashSystem 900/840

LAN monitoring

Port data in/out, packets, errors

Supports Port-Channel, VLAN, FEX, VSS

Overall configuration data

You might not be aware of options which our support brings

SLA: next business day response time for critical issues

Regular health checks

Enterprise edition of the product contains:

Reporter: unlimited number of reports with possibility to automate their run

Free version is limited to one report with no scheduling possibility

Unlimited number of Volumes, Pools or SAN ports in one Custom Group.

Free version has maximum limit 10 storage Volumes, 4 storage Pools and 4 SAN/LAN switch ports

per Custom Group.

Unlimited number of items (Volume/Pool/Port …) in a Historical PDF or XLS report.

Free version is limited in 1 item per PDF/XLS Historical report.

STOR2RRD 2.40 enterprise edition for customers under support containing further benefits will be released on the 4th of Oct.

