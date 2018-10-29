Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Project with Exclusive Golf Views In Sector 27 Noida

Godrej Golf Links presents you the most exclusive views of golf course, which is something you can enjoy from every corner. It has plush and well-furnished homes to give you the feel of exclusivity and extravagant life. At 62 meters it has beautiful sky lounge, the one of its kind located in Greater Noida, with restaurant, open gym and Zen garden. So, come and make these lavish suites your home and soak in the beautiful views every day. After providing excellence in 12 major cities, Godrej Properties is pleased to announce first step of their vision to turn Noida into a complete global city. The developer is coming with 100 acres of township located in Greater Noida named Godrej Golf Links.

Godrej Golf Links Crest presents villas ranging from 100 sq. yards to 500 sq. yards. In addition, the project also has some of the golf facing studios and apartments. It is going to be developed in 100 acres of landscapes. The project is centrally located in Sector 27 near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The project is located next to commercial area and comes under high-end residential project. It is well covered by business spaces, schools, shopping malls, and hospitals.

Major Highlights

• Spread over 100 acres of township

• Located around 38 km from upcoming Jewar airport

• Located 1 km from nearest Delta metro station

• Private miniplex

• 9-hole golf course

• Private terrace party deck

• Private elevator

• Air conditioning

• Walk-in wardrobe closet

• Modular kitchen with in-built appliances

• Italian marble flooring

• 80% Panoramic and Green Golf View

• World-class sports arena and clubhouses

• Connected to Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida expressway

• Metro station under construction

• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway

• 1 minute from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida

• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway

• 25 minutes from Sector 18

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 30 minutes from Akshardham Temple

Connectivity

Located in the proximity to several institutions, schools, grocery stores, clinics and sports complex across the site, Godrej Golf Links Sector 27 is well positioned around Greater Noida Knowledge Park – a hub for several leading universities and located around 2.5 km from this site.

Major landmarks around the project

• Jaypee Greens – A high-end and premium residential complex with around 450 acres of land on the west of the project. It consists of 18-hole golf course spread over 150 acres and a putt and pitch course.

• Amrapali Hemisphere – A proposed residential project sharing the northern boundary of the site. The project is stretched around 100 acres.

• Greater Noida Stadium and Jaypee Sports complex are some of the sports landmarks towards the northwest of the site.

• The site is covered around 60m wide public roads.

• Metro station to be launched around 1.5 km from this region.

Greater Noida is the leading commercial hub which enjoys excellent connectivity to Delhi and various major landmarks of NCR. The city has been the center of attention for many developers.

