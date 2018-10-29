Fulfillment.com Announces No Holiday Surcharges for 2018

Chamblee, Georgia (webnewswire) October 29, 2018 – Fulfillment.com, a leader in 3PL logistics and ecommerce solutions, announced today that they will not be implementing peak residential surcharges for the 2018 holiday season.

In addition to helping online retailers automate their fulfillment and expand into new markets, FDC’s business model revolves around providing exceptional customer service and support – Part of this commitment involves making sure that clients are getting the best possible shipping rates so that they can then pass on these savings to their customers.

With no holiday surcharges from Fulfillment.com, Santa won’t be the only one delivering thousands of packages this holiday season!

Spread some cheer to your ecommerce customers by taking advantage of FDC’s competitive shipping rates.

Don’t let the holiday surcharge Grinch ruin your holiday season!

By using advanced shipping technology, FDC can select the most cost-effective shipping method or allow clients to choose for themselves. High-volume discounts and negotiated shipping rates mean clients always get the most bang for their shipping buck.

Fulfillment.com was among the Top 3PLs listed by Multichannel Media for 2018. According to the media brand, “3PLs have been growing in importance in recent years as ecommerce sales continue to skyrocket and more merchants look to outsource critical operations and fulfillment functions.” More information about FDC’s services and ecommerce business solutions can be found at fulfillment.com.

About Fulfillment.com

Fulfillment.com is a rapidly growing 3PL logistics startup based in Savannah, GA and specializing in ecommerce warehousing and fulfillment solutions that support small businesses around the world. Each year, FDC ships millions of B2B and B2C orders to more than 150 countries from distribution centers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe. FDC’s culture drives success by being grounded in personalized, high-touch customer service, and through a commitment to using technology and innovation to provide better and more efficient service to domestic and international clients.

