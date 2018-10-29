Attorney Kelly Hyman to speak at HarrisMartin’s Water Contamination Litigation Conference 2018

Oct-2018, Miami Beach, FL, USA: Kelly Hyman, an attorney-class action and mass tort litigation at Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., Aurora, CO to share her views on Current Motions and Defenses at this year’s HarrisMartin Water Contamination Litigation Conference.

Kelly Hyman, a Attorney, and Actress will be speaking at HarrisMartin Water Contamination Litigation Conference 2018. This conference will take place on November 01, at Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach. It will be a full day conference which will start at 7:30 a.m. and will end at 6:15 p.m.

Along with co-chairs Hunter J. Shkolnik and Michael A. London, Attorney Kelly will speak from 4:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m., she will be speaking on “Current Motions and Defenses.” During the session, they will specifically discuss the JPML Petitions and State Court Cases regarding water contamination and will conclude the conference with the conference’s speaking components, followed by the networking cocktail reception.

The 2018 HarrisMartin’s Water Contamination Litigation Conference will be chaired by Hunter J. Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, Michael A. London of Douglas & London, P.C., and Gale D. Pearson of Pearson, Randall & Schumacher, P.A. In the event, the other topics in the discussion list include:

• The Science of PFAS – PFOA/PFOS

• What are Aqueous Film-Forming Foams and Who Makes Them?

• The History of C-8 MDL

• Medical Monitoring Class Claims

• The Complexities of Lien Resolution in Water Contamination Cases

• PFOA- The Hot Documents

• Lead in Water: How Does It Get There?

• Experts: What is Needed to Win Your Case?

• The State of Minnesota v. 3M: What Ground Has Been Tilled?

Kelly Hyman has in-depth knowledge when it comes to dealing with the mass tort litigation. Over the years she has represented hundreds of clients in filing claims, on water contamination. Together with both state and federal court systems, she has worked to address the issues in the past and helped her clients share their suffering by becoming their voice of reckoning.

