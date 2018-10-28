Godrej Sector 85 – Excellent Residential Project in Gurgaon

Godrej Sector 85 is an ideal home located in the excellent location of the city where you can live for the rest of your life. Investing in a project located at a promising location can be very helpful in terms of real estate properties. No other investment can give such a great result within few years. Choosing the best real estate developers is the only way to keep in mind that investment is in good hands. The cities like Delhi are growing at rapid rate. In this city, the suburbs are being introduced in the proximity. They come under new city planning segment where smart commercial and residential projects will be developed. Having a home in such a great landmark of the city is like a dream comes true. Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon is one of the well-known projects located in this part of the city. This latest venture is all set to be the new landmark in future.

Godrej Properties is known to be the best choice to buy a home in the city in Gurgaon. The developer has introduced all of the world-class projects in the main city and suburbs from the beginning. They have always launched the best landmarks where investors can find the best properties to live in the excellent community. The latest venture in this brand is Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon. This flagship project is known to be the most anticipated address in this ideal location.

Location Highlights

The real estate developer has preferred Sector 85 as the leading location to develop such a modern residential project in Gurgaon. The developer is planning to create its landmark in this area of the city as it is going to be easier to commute to airport and the major section of this area is connected through expressways and arterial roads. It is also located around the Embassy road and Diplomatic Enclave within 30 minutes of drive distance from this location.

Godrej Sector 85 Gurgaon will definitely become the ideal option for the professionals to own a home and settle down in the city. The family members will also find developed landmarks in this location as this area is blessed with malls, markets, hospitals, banks, schools and ATMs. The residents of the project can easily meet their daily needs.

Key Features of the project

According to the last trends and ventures from the brand, Godrej Sector 85 is going to have around 65% of open space for residents. The project is currently in pre-launch state and there is nothing much to be known about this project. The developer is all set to deliver 1BHK, 1.5 BHK, 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK and 4BHK units in high-rise residential towers. The project is surrounded by lush green landscapes with ample space. It has world-class recreational amenities and excellent specifications in Godrej Sector 85, making it the best choice for urban and modern families. Some of the world-class specifications and amenities include astro turf area, intercom facility, valet and concierge, retail market, and others.

