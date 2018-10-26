The Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch comes with just the right amount of intricacies as a diver’s watch would demand. It is a perfect blend of features and functions that are neither too minimal, nor overly complex. It’s sporty, yet classic; something you can wear in the ocean or to the office, if you don’t have a strict, formal dressing code.

The deep seas are no test for the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch. Its unsurpassed precision results from the same extraordinary craftsmanship that shapes its ultra-bold form. Its aesthetics are dynamic and its characteristics are similar to those in the upper tiers of the premium segments.

The 300 meters of water resistance enables the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch to reach deeper than where most dress/sports watches reach. Whether your seafaring adventure is for professional reasons or otherwise, the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch makes possible for you to dive deeper. It is a pretty robust diver that doesn’t break so easily.

The Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch looks good, feels great and there is absolutely nothing bad to say about it apart from that slim-wrist men will cringe away from it. But then again, they will do the same even with a Rolex deep-sea piece.

Inside the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch is a Hattori aka Seiko Instruments Inc. (SII) caliber VR34A quartz movement featuring a 30-minutes and 60 seconds stopwatch functions and a 12/24 hour marker. No, the movement doesn’t show through the fine mesh occupying the dial centrally and bringing a skeleton effect. But it surely enhances the beauty of the watch face and maintains the golden parity. All the three sub-dials are laid upon this mesh. Surrounding the dial is the bezel holding the mineral crystal glass with a Cyclops date window, making it easier to read it at a glance.

The looks alone tells that the Invicta Pro Diver Chronograph Quartz 300M 19837SYB Men’s Watch is capable of doing 300m under water. It’s robust; feels real heavy (there’s a sumptuous amount of metal that went into it) although not like you really can kill someone with all that weight and not blingy and silly at all. Neither does it look like ‘homage’ to another watch from any angle, unlike some of the other Invicta models. It has a gleaming, smooth polish as opposed to shiny; however, the screw-in crown and the pushers are. Overall, the Mens Invicta Watches is a great choice for medium to large wrists.

Bottom line: The Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 200m Men’s Watch is one of the most practical sports timepieces you can buy. As its name suggests, it is designed to be worn while serious diving; if you are not, it still can be a stylish choice.