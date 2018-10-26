Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Key Companies | Industry Report, 2019-2024

Wearable Medical Devices: Introduction

Wearable medical devices are intended to provide long-term assistance to patients with temporary or permanent disabilities.

These devices are non-invasive and performs a specific medical function such as monitoring or support over a prolonged period.

Wearable medical devices can be embedded within smart clothing and equipment or adhered onto or inserted into the skin.

The global wearable medical devices market

The global wearable medical devices market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing penetration of smartphones and growing number of smartphone-based healthcare applications compatible with wearable devices.

More advanced systems of wearables comprise of information processing capabilities such as speech recognition, contextual awareness enhancement, alerts, or feedback.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Top Players:

Fitbit Inc., Philips Healthcare, Garmin, LifeWatch AG, Omron Corporation, Drägerwerk, Jawbone, Polar Electro, World Global Network, Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Misfit and Monica Healthcare among others.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Segmentation Details:

WMD Market by Type and Device Type:

Types:

• Smart Clothing

• Patches

• Activity Monitors

• Smartwatches.

Device Type:

• Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

• Therapeutic Devices.

WMD Market Application:

• Sports & Fitness

• Home Healthcare

• Remote Patient Monitoring.

WMD Market Distribution Channel:

• Online Channel

• Hypermarkets

• Pharmacies.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world.

