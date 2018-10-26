Global Automated optical inspection systems Market Insights, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Global automated optical inspection system market is projected to reach USD 1,188 million at a CAGR of over 17% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Automated optical inspection systems are used for visual inspection on a printed circuit board which scans a device with the help of an autonomous camera and tests for both the catastrophic failure and the quality defects. These systems offer improved inspection speed and accuracy. Automated optical inspection machines are quick and also offer inspection consistency.

Automated optical inspection systems make use of a number of techniques such as template matching, pattern matching, and statistical pattern matching, to provide an analysis of whether a board is satisfactory or possesses any defects. Increasing preference for high quality printed circuit boards used in the devices for the default free applications is one major factor driving the growth of global automated optical inspection systems market. Automated optical inspection systems also offer huge range of benefits including reduction in manpower and labor costs and increased throughput per machine. Also, increased inspection reporting accuracy and consistency and reduction in errors and turn reduced customer claims are other benefits being offered by AOI systems.

Camtek Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., and Saki Corporation are a few major players in the global automated optical inspection system market. Miniaturization of printed circuit boards, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and proliferation of electronics in the automotive sector is fuelling the market growth. Also, advancements in the internet of things and industry 4.0 are further expected to pose as an opportunity for the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

By type, the market for global automated optical inspection system is segmented into 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. 2D AOI systems are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This segment would owe its growth to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic components from electronic manufacturers in aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical applications.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by North America, and Europe region. The region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing demand for high-quality electronic components across various industry verticals such as aerospace and defense is further fuelling the market growth. These systems are ideally suited for the electronics industry to utilize state-of-the-art machine vision technology for critical quality checks. This is expected to further boost the market growth.

The global automated optical inspection system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automated optical inspection system market are Camtek Ltd. (Israel), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Orbotech Ltd. (Israel), Saki Corporation (Japan), CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Test Research Inc. (Taiwan), Viscom AG (Germany), AOI Systems (U.K), Goepel Electronic GmbH (Germany), Machine Vision Products (U.S.), Mirtec Corporation (U.S.), and Vi Technology (France) among others.

Segmentations:

The global automated optical inspection system market is segmented by component, type, technology, and application. The application segment is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, telecommunication, and others. Smart manufacturing and advancements in medical electronics are majorly fuelling the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the emergence of 5G technology in telecommunication sector is further influencing the market growth.

However, growing demand for BGA technology in printed circuit board manufacturing is limiting the use of AOI systems for inspection. This could be one major factor restraining the growth of automated optical inspection system market. Also, the false call rate of image-based AOI systems is another factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of global automated optical inspection system market. However, changes in regulations of electronics manufacturing processes and modifications in design parameters could pose a major challenge in the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated optical inspection system market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for high-quality electronic components across different industry verticals. Also, growing demand for speed and accuracy of inspection are other factors fueling the market growth.

