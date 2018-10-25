Text My Main Number Announced to Offer Business Texting for Recovery Centers

A renowned name in the communication industry, Text My Main Number, has announced to offer business texting for recovery centers. In the recovery centers, most people hesitate to open up about their problems and their rehabilitation needs. This is where SMS can come to their rescue. As it is a convenient and fast mode of communication, they can use it anonymously in a number of situations. Text to landline can act as a blessing to people seeking psychological or medical treatment.

“With business texting, recovery centers can send and receive SMS or MMS using their landline numbers. We text enable the toll free or landline number. We provide a mobile and a web app which can be used to send, receive and read the MMS and SMS. The messages that are sent and received will be in the MMS or SMS form. This does not require the internet or some other apps to function. In order to get our landline texting service, all you have to do is fill up a simple form. Once your landline number is text enabled, people who are in need of help from your recovery center can send text messages to your toll free or landline number. Both the doctors and the staff can offer consultation via texting. Our business texting solution is available for both small and large recovery centers. Patients can make use of our landing texting for recovery center for a number of treatments including drug treatment, alcohol treatment, smoking compulsion treatment, tobacco addiction treatment, suicide counseling, crisis hotline, depression counseling, substance abuse treatment, sexual abuse counseling, emergency service and counseling, obesity counseling and treatment and many more”, shared a spokesperson of the company.

“Our text to landline solution can be of great help to people who want to get quick help, receive counseling, ask for advice, have an anonymous conversation and book an appointment with the doctors of the recovery centers. The recovery centers can also avail great benefits as they can have discussions with multiple patients simultaneously, send reminders and invoices, keep track of all conversations, restart the conversation from where it was left, analyze patterns, provide first-level therapy and many others. Our landing texting solution has some awesome features including but not limited to GUI- web based user panel, auto response, import/export contact, multiple chat windows, integrated text response, schedule message, API access, easy subscription, reports, white label solution, contact management and remote system access. With our solution, recovery centers can automate communication by keeping the communication cost low”, shared a representative of the company.

About Text My Main Number

