Global Managed Print Services Market 2018: Analysis, Raw Materials Analysis, Industry Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2026

Managed print services market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the estimated period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said timeframe. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global managed print services market in terms of revenue around USD 5 million during the expected period along with a significant CAGR.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that talks about the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators, end-user adoption analysis. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable to define the market position of global managed print services market.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. Based on enterprise size, the managed print services market is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on channel, the market is categorized into Printer/Copier Manufacturers, Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers. On the basis of industry vertical, the managed print services market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the managed print services market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global managed print services market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the managed print services market, and growth trends of each segment and region. It includes strategies of companies, financial information, SWOT analysis, and developments under the company profile section. The report also provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the managed print services market. This report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the managed print services market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels within the value chain operating in the market.

Key Findings of the Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “Global Managed Print Services Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

• North America holds the largest market share of managed print services (MPS) market in 2018 and will grow over a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period. The BFSI, healthcare and government industry in U.S. have aggressively adopted the managed print services. Moreover, the strategic acquisitions and new program are launched to create awareness of managed print services which is expected to promulgate over the coming years. For instance, Global Imaging Systems (GIS) (Xerox Company) has acquired G-Five, Inc., a Carolinas-based solution provider of office equipment and print services in North and South Carolina in 2018

• Asia Pacific and South America are two of the most promising markets for managed print service market and are slated to offer players a host of opportunities in the coming years. The growth of these regional markets can be attributed to rapid economic development and consequently widespread industrialization

• Based on channel, core MPS Providers is accounted for the major share in the global Managed Print Services Market in 2017 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR over 7.9% during the period anticipated period

• Based on enterprise size, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) generated largest revenue in the market in 2017 and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the period 2018-2026.

Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the global managed print services market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

Competitive Dynamics

The global managed print services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report includes Xerox Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., ARC Document Solutions, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Canon, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lexmark Corporation, Print Audit, and HP Development, L.P., Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd,

