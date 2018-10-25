Chilled Beam System Market Revolution is in full Swing According to New Research Report

A latest research report drafted by Future Market Insights covers in-depth analysis with pertinent insights with a focus on key developments, innovations, drivers and restraints from a technological standpoint. The research publication titled “Chilled Beam System Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” includes weighted analysis on each segment of the market and its scenario across key regions globally. The changing market dynamics across all regions are studied, assessed and reflected in this research based on which a 10 year future market forecast analysis is carried out.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-500

Global Chilled Beam System Market: Forecast Highlights

The global chilled beam system market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate to register a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the period of forecast. It is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 450 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) from a value of US$ 243 Mn in 2017.

Global Chilled Beam System Market: Growth Influencing Aspects

There are numerous aspects that influence the growth of the global chilled beam system market. Few aspects such as increase in demand for energy efficient systems like chilled beams owing to stringent building energy codes in various developed countries like U.S and Canada, rising spending in healthcare construction driving the demand for chilled beam systems as climate control systems, increasing demand for chilled beam systems as a better alternative of conventional HVAC systems as they provide better humidity and noise control, high energy saving potential of active and passive chilled beam systems pushing their adoption in commercial buildings in different climates, higher focus on introducing chilled beam technologies by OEMs to cope with the advancements in the HVAC industry, stringent policies and regulations promoting energy efficient buildings in various emerging economies, higher opportunities of growth for chilled beam systems owing to increased construction activities in various regions, increasing awareness of sustainable building energy consumption coupled with thermal comfort, growing demand for advanced and innovative technologies in certain regions (typically GCC countries) and increasing demand for superior and high quality energy efficient indoor products have pushed the growth of the global chilled beam system market. However, challenges such as limited floor to ceiling height space, lack of feasible property knowledge, investment risks, lack of skilled labour and relatively high installation costs are posing restraints to the growth of the global chilled beam system market.

Global Chilled Beam System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global chilled beam system market is segmented by product type, by design, by end use and by region.

By design , the standard segment is expected to be the largest in terms of value thus leading the global market. The customised segment is also expected to gain traction and is poised to grow at a faster pace to register a value CAGR of 6.6% during the period of assessment

By end use , corporate offices have shown increased inclination to use chilled beam systems. This segment is estimated to be valued at around US$ 181 Mn by 2027 end

By region , Western Europe region is the largest. The chilled beam system market in this region is poised to reach a market value of over US$ 180 Mn by the end of 2027. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region also shows high potential in terms of growth rate owing to increased infrastructure activities in GCC countries and growing awareness towards the use of energy efficient systems

By product , the concealed segment is expected to dominate the market with a high market valuation of approximately US$ 250 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027)

Customized Research Report As per your Requirements @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-500

Global Chilled Beam System Market: Competitive Landscape

The research report on the global chilled beam system market covers the competitive landscape wherein profiles of key players participating in the global chilled beam system market are included. Major companies such as Swegon AB, Barcol Air Group AG, MADEL Air Technical Diffusion S.E., Dadanco Europe, TROX GmbH, Mestek, Inc., LTG Aktiengesellschaft, Roccheggiani S.p.A, FTF Group, Johnson Controls International Plc., Lindab International AB, Caverion Corporation, Halton Group, Emco Group, FläktGroup, Price Industries Inc., NuClimate Air Quality Systems, Inc., SAS International and Nijburg Industry Group are featured in this research report.