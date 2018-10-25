BookUmrah.ca Now Accepting Applications for Umrah Visa

Markham, ON –(Oct 25, 2018) — Millions of people undertake an Umrah pilgrimage to Makkah every year, some for the first time and others on an annual basis. A Canadian Air flight transportation Industry leader, Bookumrah.ca has announced that’s its now accepting applications for Umrah Visa. The Air fright booking ticket and visa application company with over 30 years in the airline industry announced this for its Muslims customers who are planning Hajj pilgrimage.

The Umrah visa application is eligible for males above 18 years of age and females above 18 years of age but must be accompanied by a male family member unless the female is above 45 years of age. Also, pilgrims below 18 years of age can also apply with but must be accompanied by a male family member.

According to a client, Zaynab Fayyaz, “I was actually impressed with the hotels. Everything during the trip was perfectly planned and comfortable. I got everything I need on time to my comfort.”

The visa application can be made through to 15th Shawwal 1440AH while the last day to exit will be the end of Shawwal 1440AH

The best Canadian travel agency also provides hotels, transportation services for its Umrah pilgrimage while there are also full packages that comes with cheaper price.

Additional repeat pilgrim fee of SAR 2000 + VAT (per person) are applicable to pilgrims who has already been issued an Umrah Visa in the Islamic year 1140, 1439 and/or 1438AH

About BookUmrah.ca

BookUmrah.ca is part of Gala Travels Inc. Serving the Canadian travel industry for over 35 years and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Gala Travels is a family owned travel agency and consolidator. The company prides itself onoffering international air fares at the lowest prices available coupled with exceptional personalized customer service. For anyone planning a pilgrimage this season who needs to make travel arrangements, the experts at BookUmrah.ca are standing by with the latest travel offers, information and advice.

