2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate Market by Industry Chain, Manufacturing Process, Cost Structure

2-ethylhexyl acrylate is one of the constituents of acrylic polymeric latex. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate appears as a clear liquid and offers good flexibility and dilution properties. It is known to undergo free-radical solution polymerization with methyl methacrylate to form pressure-sensitive adhesives. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is a useful feedstock for chemical synthesis, as it readily undergoes addition reactions with a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds. Copolymers of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be prepared with acrylic acid and its salts; amides and esters; and methacrylates, acrylonitrile, maleic acid esters, vinyl acetate, and vinyl chlorides. The polymerization reaction of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be initiated by light, peroxides, heat, or contaminants. It reacts aggressively when combined with strong oxidants and can form explosive mixtures with atmospheric temperature above 80°C. The chemical, physical, and toxicological properties of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be significantly modified by using additives or stabilizers. Major applications of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate include superabsorbent polymers, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, and printing inks.

Growth in the personal care industry is one of the key factors driving the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate is used to produce fast swelling and highly porous superabsorbent hydrogels, which are synthesized through the rapid polymerization reaction. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate includes products such as diapers and hygiene products. Increase in demand from the construction industry, especially from the paints & coatings sector, is considered a key driver of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market. 2-ethylhexyl acrylates are usually blended with other polymers such as methacrylates, styrenes, acrylamide, methacrylic acid, and acrylonitrile to modify their properties. Application of 2-ethylhexyl acrylate in adhesives and sealants is also in the growth phase. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate are used in the construction and pressure sensitive adhesives industries, which require high material quality. Expansion in the printing inks industry is another important factor driving the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Rise in demand for printing inks in paper and textiles has been augmenting the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market.

Based on application, the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market can be classified into superabsorbent polymers, paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, leather, plastics, and printing inks. 2-ethylhexyl acrylate acts as chemical intermediate in a variety of chemical products. The paints & coatings segment can be subcategorized into textiles and adhesives, surface and water based coatings, leather finishing, and paper. Based on the presence of inhibitor, the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate can be classified into hydroquinone, monomethyl ether of hydroquinone, and phenothiazine.

The global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market expanded at a significant pace in 2016. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. In terms of geography, the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market owing to the presence of an active construction industry and increase in income of the middle class population in the region. Increase in demand for water based coatings and adhesives & sealants are boosting the market for 2-ethylhexyl acrylate in North America and Europe. Technological advancement in these regions is estimated to propel the market for 2-ethylhexyl acrylate. Currently, Latin America does not hold significant share of the 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate market; however, the region is expected to have attractive growth potential, as major manufacturers plan to expand into Latin America. The 2-ethyl hexyl acrylate market in Middle East & Africa offers attractive growth opportunities, led by the expansion in the oil & gas sector.

High degree of competition exists in the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the global 2-ethylhexyl acrylate market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Arkema Group.

