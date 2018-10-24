Dr. Steffany Mohan Becomes One of the Few SMART-Certified Dentists in Iowa

“Des Moines dentist Steffany Mohan, DDS joins the league of SMART-certified dentists, a proud moment for her holistic dentistry practice”

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA – Steffany Mohan DDS, a practicing Iowa dentist at Plaza Dental Group, has recently achieved her SMART (Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique) certification from the IAOMT (International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology), upon successful completion of her training on mercury-safe dentistry practices. Des Moines dentist Steffany Mohan is also presently one of the only SMART-certified dentists in Iowa.

Dr. Steffany Mohan considers this certification as an outstanding feat in biological dentistry that emphasizes the holistic well-being of patients undergoing an oral health treatment. She firmly believes that a dentist’s role extends beyond caring for a patient’s oral health and includes their overall health as well.

This feat now certifies Dr. Steffany Mohan as an authority on the safe technique of amalgam fillings removal, which prevents exposure to hazardous levels of mercury vapor. According to Dr. Mohan, “We know that not many people look forward to going to the dentist, but the knowledge that we’re taking such grand steps to safeguard a patient’s overall health should put their mind at ease.”

About Dr. Steffany Mohan

Steffany Mohan DDS is a native of Ottumwa, IA, and she achieved her DDS degree (Doctorate of Dental Surgery) at the University of Iowa. She is professionally affiliated with the American Dental Association (ADA), Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), Christian Dental Society, and The Progressive Dentist. Dr. Mohan is one of the only Iowa dentists to be SMART certified by the IAOMT. She aims to encourage holistic dentistry with the support of the latest advancements in biocompatible and mercury-safe techniques.