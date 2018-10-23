Pouffes – The Versatile Furniture and the Favourite of Home Decor Enthusiasts

A pouffe is regarded as one of the most unique furniture in the record of English furniture. It is the ultimate multitasker and can be used as a seat, a serving area or just as a footstool to rest your feet. The design elements used in a pouffe are very interesting and are available in both rustic and funky look. A range of colours, fabric and shapes are preferred by furniture designers to make pouffe an interesting piece. The one name that has marked itself as the leading brand for this range of furniture is Footstool&More the premium choice of the UK based customers that showcase pouffes in style.

Pouffes have been called by various names by designers all over the world. If some has named it “firm- topped stool”, others call the one that opens with a hinge as “ottoman” or “tuffet”. Whatever be its name, pouffes are characterised by its rigid structure and a firm top. Dating back to the Ottoman Empire, pouffe gained popularity as a cushion-piled, low seated platform while the design attained certain changes by the time it entered the British households. Today pouffes are very common in various different sizes of homes- no matters it’s a small apartment or a luxurious bungalow.

In the contemporary age, pouffes have become handy in terms of design in comparison to the classical ones that weighted quite heavy. While home decor enthusiasts prefers a more rustic look when it comes to fabric. Knitted cotton, jute cubes and even the ones that give a look of a coffee table are some of the top picks of today’s customers.

