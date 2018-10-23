India tops list of Breast cancer patients

New Delhi, Oct 18 :Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality among patients suffering from cancer globally, while Indian women are the highest sufferers of the lethal disease worldwide, a recent data says.

”India needs more awareness to prevent mortality through breast cancer,” says Dr S VedaPadma Priya, Senior Consultant – Breast Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

According to the recent data given by Globacan 2017, breast cancer among Indian women is the highest worldwide. There is an increase in the trend of new cancer patients, and the age group of new patients coming annually have gradually dropped from 55 years to under 40 years of age. As per the data recorded in ICMR 2017, over 1.5 lakh new breast cancer patients have been recorded in India last year.

In India, one in twenty five people are diagnosed with breast cancer annually which as compared to developed countries like US/ UK is less where 1 in 8 patients are diagnosed annually.

However, due to the fact that awareness among the developed countries being quite prominent, such high number of cases are diagnosed and treated in early stages and hence the survival rates are better.

The doctor said globally, 7 per cent of the population under the age of 40 years is suffering from breast cancer, whereas in India, the rate is double that is 15 per cent. And out of which 1 per cent of the patients are male, which put together has the highest count of breast cancer patients from India globally. Apart from being hereditary, many other risk factors like sedentary lifestyle, bingeing on alcohol, smoking, increasing obesity among youngsters, stress and poor dietary intake have been attributed to increase in the incidences of breast cancer among the young Indian women.

Awareness should be created among masses to get most breast cancers detectable at early stages, as most women with breast cancer arrive after metastasis (when the tumor has spread to other body parts). In metastatic or advanced stages of cancer, it isn’t completely curable and the treatment aims to achieve remission (where the tumor shrinks or disappears), the doctor added.