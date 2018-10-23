Hijabs get a makeover with new season styles from SHUKR Islamic Clothing

With the demand for stylish options on modest essentials, SHUKR brings new designs into their hijab collections for a fresh and versatile selection.

SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company established to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to its customer base. With the new collections of hijabs, SHUKR continues to make it easy for Muslim women to combine western styles with modest fashion choices.

SHUKR provides appropriate Islamic Clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress while introducing western influences in a unique and fresh approach to modern dressing. SHUKR’s current collections include an array of men’s hats, a variety of tops, tunics and cardigans for layering, long dresses, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans. These can be difficult to find in mainstream stores, but SHUKR has a solution for any modest dressers.

“Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner. “SHUKR’s vision is to provide exceptional Islamic clothing to Muslims living in the modern age.”

SHUKR hijabs are unique because they offer a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles, showcased in their silk print hijabs featuring soft florals and abstract patterns. Hijabs are also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or a warmer wool fabric. SHUKR’s Easy Care range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

