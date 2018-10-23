Artificial retina market by implant type, disease type, end user, and region. Key Players are Optobionics, Nidek co. Ltd., Bionic Vision, Nano Retina and Retina Implant AG.

Artificial retina is the medical device consists an array of microelectrodes. These devices are implanted into eyes of people those are blind due to the retinal disease. These devices are used in the retinal degenerative disease that causes the damage of photoreceptor cells of retina and leads to complete vision loss. These devices restore the vision by capturing light, convert into electrical signals and form an image by stimulating the neurons in retina.

Some of the driving factors responsible for the growth of artificial retina market are increase in the prevalence of vision impaired patients coupled with rise in geriatric population, rise in R&D for the innovation of newer devices and government support for the R&D activities for the innovation of newer devices. However, stringent regulatory policies for product approval, high cost of artificial retina treatment and high R&D expenditure are hampering the global artificial retina market.

The artificial retina market is divided into following categories-

1. Implant type

• Epiretinal Implants

• Subretinal Implants

2. Disease type

• Retinitis Pigmentosa

• Age-related Macular Degeneration

• Others

3. End-users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4. Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Some of the players in the global artificial retina market include Nano Retina (Israel), Second sight Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.), Retina Implant AG (Germany), Optobionics (U.S.), Intelligent Medical implants (Germany), Bionic Vision (Australia), Pixium Vision (France).

Some of the notable market developments include Pixium Vision received French approval for Prima sub-retinal implant study in patients with advanced dry age-related macular degeneration in 2017.

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future artificial retina market outlook worldwide? What trends are affecting the global market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the artificial retina globally?

• What are the key, high growth markets that artificial retina manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the artificial retina currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is physician perception and market outlook of artificial retina?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of artificial retina?

