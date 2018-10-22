NVMe Market – Increasing Adoption is Being Witnessed For NVMe Interface As Next-Generation Data Intensive

Non-volatile memory express (NVMe), also known as Non-volatile memory host controller interface (NVMHCI), is a device interface specification which enables a solid-state drive (SSD) to effectively utilize a high-speed peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) bus in a computer. This communications interface/protocol is developed by a consortium of vendors including Intel, Dell, Samsung, Sandisk, and Seagate. NVMe is a new server storage I/O access method and protocol for fast access to NVM based storage and memory technologies.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nonvolatile-memory-express-market.htm

Key features of NVMe include – lower latency due to improving drivers and increased queue sizes, reduced CPU usage, bandwidth improvements, higher I/O activity rates, and multiple packaging options, deployment scenarios and configuration options.

Conventionally, SSDs utilized buses such as SATA, SAS or Fiber Channel to interface with rest of the computer system. With SSDs becoming available in mass markets, SATA became the typical way for interfacing SSDs with personal computers. However, as SATA was designed primarily for interfacing with hard disk drives (HDDs), it became impossible for SSDs that improved in speed over the years.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27263

This became a big bottleneck for the high end SSDs. Initially these high-end SSDs utilized PCIe bus, but used non-standard specification interfaces. Later NVMe was established to standardize the interface/protocol by which PCIe FLASH were being accessed.

Presently, NVMe interface supports various operating systems including Chrome OS, DragonFly BSD, Free BSD, Haiku, Illumos, iOS, Linux, NetBSD, Open BSD, OS X, Solaris, VMware and Windows. Increasing adoption is being witnessed for NVMe interface as next-generation data intensive workloads are utilizing low latency NVMe flash-based storage to cater to rising user demand. Moreover, NVMe interface is designed from the ground up, capitalizing on the low latency and parallelism of PCIe SSDs, and harmonizing with the parallelism of contemporary CPUs, platforms and applications. These features makes it preferable over Advanced Host Controller Interface (AHCI), which faces several problems when used with SSDs connected through the PCIe bus.