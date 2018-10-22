Millennium India Unveils High-speed and Smart Billing Solution for Retailers

Chennai, October 22, 2018: Keeping its endeavor to empower retailers with latest technology to enhance their business, Millennium Soft-tech India today introduced yet another advanced and multi-functional, yet affordable Android Desktop POS solution for Indian businesses who hitherto are striving for futuristic and high-speed POS devices to extend customers with best-in-class in-store experience.

MagicBox ELITE Android desktop POS terminal is strikingly similar to MagicBox Plus, which the company has unveiled to small and medium retailers last month, but with a few add-ons. One of the striking features Elite offers is an in-built 3-inch thermal receipt printer (160mm per sec with auto-cutter) which intends to benefit wholesale and larger business enterprises to speed-up their checkouts and provide customers with more detailed purchase orders, bills and receipts.

MagicBox Elite has 11.6-inch screen touch display with HD resolution and IPS technology provides good readability even under bright sun. Bluetooth (4.0), NFC (optional) technology, 2- line LED customer display and Wi-Fi are the other highlights of this POS terminal. The compact, well designed and rugged desktop POS terminal also comes with plenty of USB connectors to connect hardware devices such as external printer and barcode scanner.

Commenting on the release of new desktop POS terminal Bhaskar Venkatraman, CEO and Director of Millennium Soft-tech India, said: “Indian retailers are hard-pressed to meet growing customer demand and challenges posed by large peer groups who are equipped with latest billing and store management solutions to offer the best shopping experience to customers.”

“The advent of supermarkets and smart stores in the neighborhoods are compelling retailers to come out of traditional retailing practices and adopt modern technologies as customers, armed with mobile technology, want to connect with retailers through multiple touch-points. So, whoever offers flexible transaction windows, get more customers and business. MagicBox Elite intends to help retailers of any size provide fast and advanced billing solution to customers while automating several in-store activities such as inventory, sales, payments, purchases and CRM,” Bhaskar further stated.

The new MagicBox Elite comes with user-friendly retail software application, and shop owners can easily perform GST billing, accept multiple payments, manage inventory in real time, send offers and discounts to valued customers, manage CRM and loyalty programs and generate sales reports for better business forecast and management. Accessible on Cloud, retailers can get store information in real time anywhere and can take crucial business decision on the go.

“MagicBox Elite offers versatile POS solutions for retailers belong to myriad business verticals. From small, medium to large grocery stores, departmental stores, food stalls, bakery shops, diagnostic and testing labs to medical stores, dairy business, electrical and home appliance showrooms, footwear shops and hospitality industry can use Elite to provide the best-in-class customer experience,” concluded Bhaskar.