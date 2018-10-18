Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market Size to reach $135 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market size is expected to reach $135 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific market was the major revenue generating segment in the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The LAMEA market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The Ready to Drink Tea market held the dominant share in the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market by Product Type in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2018 – 2024).
The PET Bottle Packaging market held the majority share in the Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market by Packaging Type, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % during the forecast period. The Canned Packaging market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/ready-to-drink-tea-and-coffee-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Pokka Corporation, Nestle S.A., Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Arizona Beverage Company, Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, and Unilever.
Global Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Ready to Drink Tea
Ready to Drink Coffee
By Packaging Type
Canned Packaging
Glass Bottle Packaging
PET Bottle Packaging
Others Packaging
By Distribution Channel
Convenience Store
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Food Service
Others
By Price Range
Premium
Regular
Fountain
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
The Coca-Cola Company
PepsiCo Inc.
Pokka Corporation
Nestle S.A.
Lucozade Ribena Suntory
Arizona Beverage Company
Danone SA
Monster Beverage Corporation
Starbucks Corporatio
Unilever
