Polymer Concrete Market is expected to reach USD 872.2 Million by 2026 from USD 419.3 Million in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Need for chemical resistant construction materials is driving the growth of polymer concrete market. Concrete structures are usually exposed to corrosive environments. Harsh environments leave concrete susceptible to acid attack, which may also result in the damage of the structure upon use. Usage of polymeric materials in concrete proved to subvert this failure, owing to their high strength and durability.

Polymer Concrete Market

Epoxy segment based on type is one of the largest contributors for the market growth due to its large demand owing to great adhesion, high resistance to chemicals and fatigue & creep resistance. Therefore, it is largely used for industrial flooring and skid resistant overlays in highways, exterior walls.

Containments application is expected grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing industrialization across emerging economies. Infrastructure is expected to hold one of the largest segment of markets for polymer concrete among end-use industry.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for polymer concrete during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing end-use industries in this regions are expected to drive the growth of the polymer concrete. However, high cost of the polymer concrete restrains the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Polymer Concrete Market, by Class:

• Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC)

• Polymer Resin Concrete (PC)

• Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC)

Polymer Concrete Market, by Type:

• Epoxy

• Latex

• Acrylate

• Polyester

• Vinyl

• Furan

• Others

Polymer Concrete Market, by Application:

• Containments

• Pump Bases

• Waste Containers

• Flooring Blocks

• Trench Drains

• Others

Polymer Concrete Market, by End-use Industry:

• Non-residential Structures

• Infrastructure

• Residential

Polymer Concrete Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Polymer Concrete Market:

• BASF (Germany)

• Sika (Switzerland)

• Mapei (Italy)

• Fosroc (UK)

• Dow Chemical (US)

• SAUEREISEN (US)

• Kwik Bond Polymers (US)

• Dudick (US)

• ErgonArmor (US)

• Crown Polymers (US)