‘My Fitness Tracker App’ by Greencom Ebizzinfotech!

Greencom Ebizz Infotech, One of the famous IT association of Surat, recently developed an essential application under ‘Health & Fitness’ category with amazing features named “My Fitness Tracker & Daily Health Care Statistics”.

Today everyone wants to maintain their fitness and be in the ideal shape! Well, there isn’t any powerful diet to get a perfect figure in less time. Regular checkups and sitting before a specialist is such a hectic and a ‘Money Wasting’ strategy faced by people. MyFitness Tracker furnishes a solution to each issue by giving all facilities in one application.

With the help of this application, a client can check health anytime and get to know how much one has to improve according to generated health care report. This Fitness Tracker is a simple to utilize application!

Check out some of the amazing features of this app:

✔ Check BMI

✔ Ponderal Index

✔ Body Types

✔ Basal Metabolic Rate

✔ Water Intake Calculator

✔ Fat Intake Calculator

✔ Protein Calculator

✔ Weight to Height %

✔ Ideal Body Weight

✔ Waist to Height Ratio

✔ Calorie Counter

✔ Carb Counter

✔ Protein Checker

✔ Body Fat Calculator

Suresh Kalathiya, CEO of Ebizz Infotech stated: “My Fitness Tracker is the primary application that they have created under the ‘Health and Fitness’ category of Play Store. Much the same as this, we are intending to cover other categories too!”.

As indicated by the sources, their upcoming applications will be based on ‘Books and References’. It will be exciting to see the client’s reaction to them!