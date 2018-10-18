Human Capital Management Software Market : Size, Industry Share, Growth And Forecast Report By 2025

18 October 2018: This report studies the global Human Capital Management Software market, analyzes and researches the Human Capital Management Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Workday, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Kronos, Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

IBM

Sumtotal Systems, LLC

Employwise, Inc.

Paycom Software, Inc.

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Peoplestrategy, Inc.

Infor

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, Human Capital Management Software can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

