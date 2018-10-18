Anchor Water Damage and Restoration Offers 24/7 Water Damage Repair Services

Utah homeowners and business owners can call Anchor Water Damage and Restoration at any time of the day for water damage restoration. The company offers professional emergency services without any hidden charges.

[SOUTH JORDAN, 10/18/2018] – Anchor Water Damage and Restoration provides immediate water damage repair services to residential and commercial clients throughout Salt Lake County and the surrounding areas. The company’s technicians arrive promptly and make sure to not only remove latent water from clients’ properties but also to assist in reconstructing damaged areas.

Round-the-Clock and Convenient Water Damage Restoration Services

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration understands how water-related accidents can happen any time, damaging your property. Clients can call the company as soon as they can for emergency water damage repair and restoration services. It accepts client calls on holidays, as well.

It’s highly skilled Certified Restoration Technicians arrive at the clients’ homes or offices within an hour of the call to reduce the damage the property may sustain. They conduct free damage assessments and make sure to obtain proper approval from the client and their insurance agent before any remediation job.

Full Price Transparency and Insurance Claim Assistance

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration is committed to being transparent about its rates. The company promises clients that they will only need to pay the quoted price given during the free assessment. Moreover, its technicians will only repair, restore, or remove the affected areas of the property.

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration’s extensive experience working with all insurance companies allows it to help clients receive fair and reasonable treatment. They provide assistance in filing claims and make sure to inform clients should their total expenses amount to less than their deductible so they wouldn’t need to file a claim.

About Anchor Water Damage and Restoration

Anchor Water Damage and Restoration has over 15 years of experience providing professional water damage restoration services. It specializes in flood damage restoration, water damage repair, and mold remediation. The South Jordan, Utah-based company is a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating. It has also earned recognition as the Bronze winner during the 2017 Stevie Awards.

For more information or a free on-site evaluation, visit https://www.anchorrestoration.com.