2019 Guangzhou Int’l Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Fair

(GSW 2019)

Date: May 15th-17th, 2019

Venue: Poly World Trade Center, Guangzhou, China

Website: http://www.gswfair.com/index.php?lang=en

GSW 2018 Overview

GSW (concurrently held with ASIA POOL & SPA EXPO 2018) saw a large number of people from home and abroad attend. GSW bring together a lot of outstanding exhibitors who are export-driven with quality products among who has already doing business with oversea enterprises. Hence, we welcome you from all over the world!

Preview of GSW 2019

2019 Guangzhou Int’l Sanitary Ware & Bathroom Fair will be staged side by side with China Int’l Integrated Housing Industry & Building Industrialization Expo(CIHIE), collectively playing host to an estimated 250+ Exhibitors and 15,000+ Global Buyers!

Three New Thematic Exhibition Areas

To better answer the global demand for environmental-friendly, smart and customized products, GSW 2019 will place emphasis on these 3 aspects by setting up corresponding exhibition areas, each to be featured by key players from this trade.

A Bigger Choice of Quality Exhibitors

To reap maximum effect on exhibitor organization, GSW 2019 will employ a wide variety of marketing tools to pass on the message to quality suppliers, including press coverage, social media, e-invitations, advertisement, telemarketing, and especially visits to similar trades shows worldwide, industrial parks, and wholesale markets. All our promotion efforts will be channeled to one end: bringing together the whole value chain for the greater good of the industry !

Exhibition Scope

Bathroom Equipment, Hot Tubs, Shower Cabins, Bathroom plumbing, Ceramics, Accessories & Components, and etc.

Target Visitors

Importers, Exporters, Dealers, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Real Estate Developers, Hotel & Resorts, High-end Clubs, Tourist Attractions, Contractors, Interior Designers, Technicians, Scholars, Trade Associations, Media, Government Agencies, and etc.

We heartily welcome any interested insiders to take this opportunity and make valuable new contacts in China!

Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group

Contact Person: Jasmyn Mei

Tel: +86-20-28966533

Fax: 86-20-82579220

E-mail: marketing7@grandeur.com; jasmyn3@yeah.net