The dedicated area for women a new way to work.

Until a few decades ago companies around the world were inexplicably run on half their potential, as they restricted their talent pool by refusing half the population with the chance to be associated in the highest levels of decision-making and innovation. This half of the people were, of course, women. Fortunately, however, this is starting to improve. There are more females in the workforce today than ever before, a number that’s regularly increasing with every passing year. Every year, more females are rising to positions of prestige; serving with superiority as CEOs, CTOs, and Heads of various businesses. This isn’t to state that the glass ceiling – a term that means an invisible block that halts the progress of many skilled women professionals’ careers – has been well and truly destroyed; but rather that it is now riddled with visible cracks; a result of thousands of determined and skilled women striking at it with the combined pent-up energy carried out of thousands of years of oppression. Women solopreneurs are finally getting their due from society as a whole.

As Christopher Hitchens once said, “The cure for poverty has a name: it’s called the empowerment of women.”

In India, one can see how empowering women, especially in the workplace and as solopreneurs has the potential to change the fate of the country. The Indian start-up ecosystem is seeing a regularly growing number of women solopreneurs across industry verticals that range from technology and ecommerce to lifestyle brands and media.

At Kontor, we have noticed that around 30% of all the start-ups that are joining or community leader either one women co-founder or are solely founded by women. Yet, for all the progress that’s been made, there is still a long way to go.

There so many things which hold back women to fulfil their dreams. Recent studies show that women face more barriers in the workplace than do men. Gender-related barriers involve sexual harassment, unfair hiring practices, career progression, and unequal pay where women are paid less than men are for performing the same job. Also, while pursuing their career, they need to fulfil their household responsibilities.

Kontor understands being a woman is not easy. Kontor provides a dedicated area for women we are working towards women empowerment and is only co-working space in India who is providing women dedicated workspace. The women’s dedicated zone is our little initiative to make women’s lives a little easier. It’s our little step towards making women feel more at home when you move your business with us.

Along with this, events like ladies night and other such events will be the perfect punch to your mundane routine. After all, why should boys have all the fun?