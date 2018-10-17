Peggy Palmer Finds Transformative Power in Positivity

From teaching 7th and 8th grade to her work in the non-profit world, Peggy Palmer has not only implemented her teaching about positivity in a professional context but also in a personal one with her own children.

San Antonio, TX, USA, Oct 18th, 2018 — “People function better in life when they’re able to look for the positive,” comments educator Peggy Palmer. “My vision is to propel people to a better place. My work is my passion.” From teaching 7th and 8th grade to her work in the non-profit world, Palmer has not only implemented her teaching about positivity in a professional context but also in a personal one with her own children.

“I taught my kids to be curious and to explore. Children need the tools to know that they are in charge of their own destiny and that they are the ones who design their lives each day. It is so important for children to know that no matter what their circumstances are, they can have a better life.”

To promote this empowering message, Palmer has written a new book for children, entitled “Gather the Good” to teach children simple ways that they can incorporate a positive outlook in their daily lives.

“I hope that readers get a glimmer of light and positivity that they can carry with them into their lives and into the world,” says Palmer. “I hope children will learn that they have the choice to be optimistic every single day. I want to help make a better future, one book at a time.”

Publisher Lisa M. Umina comments, “This is a book that adults need to read just as much as children do. Palmer has made an excellent resource for parents and teachers alike to start teaching their children how to model positive behavior.”

The book launch and book signings will be held soon. For the exact date and place, please follow “Gather the Good” Facebook page.

For more information about Peggy Palmer visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “Gather the Good” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Hardcover for $20.95, Paperback for $12.95, and as an e-Book for $8.99.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa Michelle Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176,

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com